Five World Cup Questions for West Indies after CPL 2018

Ever since the announcement that discussions between Cricket West Indies and the Bravo brothers, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine had opened the door for them to possibly feature in the 2019 World Cup, their performances in the just-concluded Caribbean Premier League took on extra significance.

Although the plan was for the quartet to play in the full domestic 50-over tournament and push for an ODI recall via their performances, circumstances on and off the field could have altered those plans.

The 2-1 ODI series loss to Bangladesh in July meant that West Indies have not won a 50-over series under Jason Holder's captaincy, leaving the one-day side in further disarray. India announced their tour dates for the West Indies' visit in October with the first ODI beginning on October 21. With the Super50 back home scheduled to run between October 3 and 28, the West Indies selectors will not be able to pick their squad based on meaningful domestic form.

Hence the added importance of the CPL, in which all of the four aforementioned senior players performed. Pollard and the Bravo brothers all made it into both Cricbuzz's and the official CPL tournament XI. With officially 13 one-day games to go before the World Cup - starting with India, then against Bangladesh and England - here are five questions the Windies need to answer in the wake of CPL 2018.

