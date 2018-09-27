Poor Players To Blame For Windies Coaching Crisis - Roberts

He was speaking on the heels of Monday's announcement by Cricket West Indies that men's head coach Stuart Law would quit the side at year end, following just under two years in charge.

The decision left CWI with the task of finding their fourth head coach in nine years after Barbadian Ottis Gibson was sacked in 2014 following four years in charge, and Phil Simmons got the axe two years ago.

"I am not surprised [by Law's decision] because I knew it was going to happen, and if they don't get fired, then they resign, they move on," Roberts said.

"It's a reflection because we don't have good cricketers, and that's the bottom line, and nobody wants to be hanging on for hanging on sake. [At this point] I would just hire somebody to go with the team, cut down on all of that backroom staff they have so we can focus on playing cricket."

Law, an Australian who played one Test, replaced Simmons, who was fired in September 2016, five months after leading West Indies to their capture of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.

