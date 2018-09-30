Testing Time For The Windies

by TONY BECCA

The West Indies open their 12th tour of India on Thursday (Wednesday night local time) with nothing, as far as victory is concerned, but a hope, or a wish, for victory or for a draw.

Of the 45 matches in the subcontinent, the West Indies have won 14 and lost 11, while drawing 20, and in the 49 matches in the West Indies, they have won 16, lost 7, and drawn 26.

The important numbers, however, come from the last six series anywhere, at home and abroad, where in 19 matches, India have been dominant, winning 10, losing none, and drawing nine, most of them while they were in a winning position.

The future, therefore, looks bleak, even when it is remembered that lndia are now just coming off a disappointing tour of England where they lost 4-1, a loss that may have affected their confidence.

For the West Indies, it is important to remember that India were playing away from home and also that it was, in spite of the scoreline and apart from the first match, a close, intriguing, and exciting battle.

This time, however, India will be playing at home, and on top of that, they boast a formidable aggregation, especially in the batting and bowling departments.

1 comments