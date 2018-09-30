CRICKET WEST INDIES ISSUES NEW RETAINER CONTRACTS

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the central contracts for WINDES Men’s and WINDIES Women’s players for the 2018/2019 year.



Whilst the previous contracts expired on the 30th of September 2018, the new contracts will be backdated to the 1st of July 2018 and run until June 30, 2019, as CWI aligns all players on the same contract period (Franchise contracts used to expire on the 31st of July and WINDIES contracts on the 30th of September).



Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave, says “All WINDIES and Franchise players are now contracted from the 1st of July to the 30th of June, with their performances assessed from the 1st of April to the 31st of March. This will allow for a more efficient process of reviewing, renewing and awarded contracts within West Indies professional cricket and give everyone at least three months to plan for the season ahead. Our season will start each year with the Caribbean Premier League, followed by the Super50 Cup and finish on the 4-Day competition.”

The decision to offer all format, red and white ball contracts, according to Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne, “allows for the better management of players as it relates to their development. At the time of recommending contracts in June some players would have developed in different formats after the process had finished, so their recent performances can’t be considered until the next contract cycle."



The full contracts list is:



All Format Retainers:

Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph

Kemar Roach



Red Ball Retainers:

Devendra Bishoo,Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, K

ieran Powell





Development Retainer

Sunil Ambris,Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer



White Ball Retainers

Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, , Rovman Powell



Note: Evin Lewis was offered a white ball contract and declined.



WINDIES WOMEN



Merissa Aguilleira, Raniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews

Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman,

Stafanie Taylor

