Prithvi Shaw set for Test debut in Rajkot;

Teenager Prithvi Shaw is set for a Test debut in Rajkot after being named in a 12-member shortlist on the eve of the opening Test against Windies. India, not known for revealing their 11 or 12 in the build-up to a Test, left out Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj from their 15-member squad.

India's 12-member shortlist: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur

Shaw had forced his way into the Indian Test squad in England for the final two Tests following impressive performances in the domestic circuit and with the India A. Despite replacing Murali Vijay in the touring party, he didn't get a game in England with India preferring the more experienced KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan over the teenager.

