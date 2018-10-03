Test Cricket And The Scarcity Of Regional Talent

by LAURIE FOSTER

Recently, one of the chief hitmen in the conquering arsenal of West Indies fast bowlers in the 1970s, Andy Roberts, voiced his concerns about the failed state of the region's cricket. Specifically mentioned by the Antiguan was the coaching crisis which has seen incumbent Australian Stuart Law quit the post, after a mere two years.

It was a period which saw less -than-meaningful improvement in the Test arena, where the team won two of six series, and those were against fellow lowly ranked Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Eight limited-overs series were played and the West Indies lost them all. Law's announced registration makes four head coaches to have occupied the seat in nine years. To use this columnist's words, Roberts claimed that this rate of attrition was due to frustration, as the coaches were being given poor cricketers with whom to work. He went on to say that no longer in evidence was this "abundance of talent". The demon pacer should not have ended it there. There are reasons for the state of affairs which he highlights. One is sure that he is aware, and, as such, his respected voice should have also touched on them.

read more at Jamaica Gleaner

2 comments