Samuels century sparks Windies B team to win over Canada

WEST Indies senior player, Marlon Samuels, showed his class with his Regional 50-Overs career second hundred and sparked West Indies B team to a hard-fought 10-run victory over gallant Canada in the CWI Regional Super50 in their Group A day-night match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Toruba, South Trinidad last evening.

West Indies B amassed 302 for 8 in 50 overs while Canada replied with 292 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Samuels is the captain of the Windies B and he displayed his authority and featured in a match-winning 165-run fourth wicket partnership with Trinidadian Yannic Cariah who registered an attractive 73 that included four sixes and four fours off 83 deliveries.

Having won the toss and batted first, Samuels topscored with 101 that was studded with four sixes and ten fours off 96 deliveries. It was Samuels’ second regional 50-overs triple-figure mark as the West Indies B innings closed at 302 for 8 off their allotted 50 overs.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

2 comments