Pooran, Emrit Lead Red Force To Win Over Defending Champs

Nicholas Pooran's swash-buckling half-century lifted the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a comprehensive 75-run victory over defending champions Windward Islands Volcanoes in the opening round of matches in the Regional Super50.

Pooran smashed 89 from just 61 balls batting at number seven to carry the home side to a competitive total of 220 for eight in their rain-affected contest which saw the game reduced to 37 overs.

The Volcanoes never got close to their target, as they could only muster 145 for eight off their 37 overs.

The day belonged to the 23-year-old Pooran though, who smashed seven boundaries and six sixes to help rescue the Red Force from a dangerous position.

Despite boasting a star-studded cast, none of the Red Force's top-order batsman clicked.

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Denish Ramdin all fell cheaply to leave the home side tottering at 43-3. Things only got worse when Kyle Mayers had Kieron Pollard caught for a duck two balls later to leave them in disarray at 43-4.

(The Pride/Hurricanes match was abandoned)

0 comments