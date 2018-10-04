Bravo brothers, Pollard, Narine out WI ODI squad to India

THE Bravo brothers, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine will not be part of the West Indies one-day touring squad to India, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors have already picked that team even before a ball was bowled in Super50 competition, which commenced Wednesday in TT and Barbados.

Dwayne Bravo – despite leading Trinbago Knight Riders to another Caribbean Premier League title recently – looks unlikely to be selected for the T20 squad to India as well, after he was not one of the players contacted by CWI about getting an India visa in the event he was chosen.

This information was confirmed to Newsday by CWI CEO Johnny Grave in response to speculation about the composition of the touring ODI and T20 teams.

Grave said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne was unavailable to comment because he is in India.

“Through the cricket operations department, the selectors have gone to 25 players to get visas sorted for India,” said Grave.

“It’s sort of like a white ball squad of players. The selectors haven’t picked the T20 squad yet so, they (are) just getting everyone sorted in case they are selected.”

On July 24, Grave broke the major news to ESPN Cricinfo that he came to agreement with the Bravo brothers (Dwayne and Darren), (Kieron) Pollard and (Sunil) Narine to play in the Super 50 to push for the India tour and future one-day team selection.

