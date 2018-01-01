Wolvaardt, Lee keep South Africa women alive in series

Half-centuries by openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt helped South Africa pull one back in the fourth women's T20I against West Indies on Thursday.

Their eight-wicket win leaves the series 2-1 in West Indies' favour, with one match to play.

Wolvaardt, the 19-year-old, was back in the side after having played the first T20I of the series, and ended up guiding the chase with 54 not out off 57 balls, as South Africa brought up victory in 18.4 overs. Lee had made 54 off 38, with the openers putting on 89 runs in 12 overs.

