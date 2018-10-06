Regional Super50

Jaguars vs Red Force

T&T Red force, with eight West Indies players in their side, showed they are a force to be reckoned with when they romped to their second win last night at the Queen’s Park Oval with a 35-run victory against Guyana Jaguars playing their first match in Regional Super50 for this year.

The 23-year old Nicholas Pooran again showed his class and followed-up his 89 on Wednesday with a fluent 75 from 80 balls with six fours and two sixes and along with Skipper Denish Ramdin, who reached the boundary twice in his 28 from 59 balls, added 60 for the fourth wicket after Evin Lewis (22) had shared in a 51-run opening stand with Lendl Simmons whose 41-ball 26 included three fours.

Kieron Pollard (21) and Dwayne Bravo (23) chipped in as the Red Force reached 242 all out. Romario Shepherd (3-56), Clinton Pestano (3-45) and Chris Barnwell (2-19) did the damage for the Jaguars who replied with 207 in 49 overs.

Trevon Griffith (38) and Leon Johnson (32) added 70 for the second wicket but nobody else reached 20 as Sunil Narine (3-28), Khary Perrier (2-30) and Imran Khan (2-30) did the damage with the ball.

Volcanoes vs Canada

Volcanoes 339/9; Canada 264/10

