South Africa’s women will leave the Caribbean without losing a series after rebounding from 2-0 down in a five-match affair against the Windies with an exciting three-wicket victory on Saturday in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Sent into bat, the Windies scored 155 for five but were overhauled by the South Africans, who notched 156-7 with the penultimate ball of the final over.

The Windies had won the first two T20Is between the teams, after rebounding from 1-0 down in their three-match ODI series to earn a 1-1 draw.

After the third T20I was called off because of a soggy outfield, South Africa took advantage of the opportunity to stop a series win by the Windies and emphatically took the fourth game by seven wickets.

That meant the final game would put the series in the balance.

Hayley Matthews, just as she had in the last game of the ODI series, came up trumps, smashing 70 off just 52 deliveries, inclusive of eight boundaries and three sixes. Unfortunately, Matthews would not have partners for long enough to make her innings count with Shemaine Campbelle’s 28 being the next highest score.

Natasha McLean, opening with Matthews, scored 23 from 33 deliveries in a 42-run partnership that ended in the ninth over.