Regional Super 50

Warriors vs Windies B

West Indies A team opener Chandrapaul Hemraj scored an unbeaten 103 which sparked Guyana Jaguars to a crushing nine-wicket victory over the West Indies B team in their day-night CWI Super50 clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last evening.

The 25-year-old Hemraj, who hails from Stathavon, ECD, shared an unbroken 153-run second wicket partnership with Christopher Barnwell who finished undefeated on a well played 61 that contained three sixes and one boundary off 71 deliveries.

The Everest Cricket Club player posted his career best 50-overs score and it was his maiden regional triple-figure mark in First Class, List A or T20 matches. Hemraj embellished his hundred with two sixes and twelve delightful fours off 80 balls.

Hemraj and Barnwell took control of the proceedings in a strategic right-left combination after left-handed opener, Trevon Griffith, had shared a 40-run first wicket stand.

Pacer Chemar Holder dismissed Griffith, caught by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, for 14 and was the only successful bowler.

Red Force vs Canada

Red Force 208/8 Pooran 66, Kyle Hope 46: Canada 207 Red Force won by 2 wickets.

