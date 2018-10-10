Regional Super 50

Jaguars vs Canada

Led by another fifty from Chris Barnwell (99), Guyana Jaguars romped to a second win from three matches when they beat Canada by seven wickets last night at the Brian Lara Academy in their Regional Super50 match which was reduced to 47-overs due to a 90-minute late start due to rain to move to 9 points.

Canada reached 202-9 when their 47 overs expired thanks to an elegant 88 decorated with seven fours and three sixes off 110 balls from 29-year-old Navneet Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal shared in a 59-run sixth wicket stand with David Jacobs who made 44 from 66 balls with three boundaries before putting on 45 for the third wicket with Harsh Thaker (11) and 43 for the fourth wicket with Nitish Kumar (14).

Off-Spinner Ramaal Lewis (2-30), Clinton Pestano (2-30) and Raymon Reifer (2-33) bowled well for the Jaguars who reached 204-3 in reply with Barnwell leading the way with 99 from 77 balls with seven fours and four-sixes. He added 153 with Reifer who made 50 from 47 balls with three fours and a six.

Windies B vs Volcanoes

Rain forced a no-result in the Group A match of the Regional Super50 between Windies B and Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval here yesterday.

Scores: WINDIES B 220 off 48.4 overs (Keagan Simmons 57, Tevin Imlach 43, Kimani Melius 33, Kirstan Kallicharan 29; Alick Athanaze 3-49).

VOLCANOES 49 without loss off seven overs (Devon Smith 27 not out).

