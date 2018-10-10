India Women's WT20 tune-up series in West Indies called off
India Women will miss out on crucial game time ahead of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 as their scheduled bilateral T20I series against the Windies in St. Kitts now stands cancelled. Although the three-match series was yet to be officially announced by the two boards, Cricbuzz understands that the annulment comes from Cricket West Indies due to financial constraints.
Earlier in July, BCCI had tabled a proposal for their team to travel early to West Indies and play three bilateral T20Is - slated for the last week of October just before the official WWT20 warm-ups begin - as an add on in the preparations of the two teams. However, since the series was proposed at the last minute and outside of the ICC Women's Championship structure, where West Indies are due to host India in the 2017-20 cycle, a schedule was yet to be formalised. Consequently, BCCI had named a squad only for the World T20 in late September.
"CWI & BCCI were hoping to schedule three International T20s in St. Kitts ahead of the Women's World T20, as part of our respective preparation plans. As the series was not part of any bilateral future tours programme, CWI has been discussing the financials with the BCCI and unfortunately the matches will now not be taking place," CWI told Cricbuzz on Wednesday (October 10). "Both teams will instead be training in Antigua before the ICC preparation period begins."