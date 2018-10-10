India Women will miss out on crucial game time ahead of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 as their scheduled bilateral T20I series against the Windies in St. Kitts now stands cancelled. Although the three-match series was yet to be officially announced by the two boards, Cricbuzz understands that the annulment comes from Cricket West Indies due to financial constraints.

Earlier in July, BCCI had tabled a proposal for their team to travel early to West Indies and play three bilateral T20Is - slated for the last week of October just before the official WWT20 warm-ups begin - as an add on in the preparations of the two teams. However, since the series was proposed at the last minute and outside of the ICC Women's Championship structure, where West Indies are due to host India in the 2017-20 cycle, a schedule was yet to be formalised. Consequently, BCCI had named a squad only for the World T20 in late September.