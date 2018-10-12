Regional Super50, Oct 11
Fri, Oct 12, '18
Jaguars vs Volcanoes
SPINNERS Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis and Ricardo Adams combined to subdue and mesmerise the Windwards Volcanoes batsmen and became the chief architects of destruction which allowed the Guyana Jaguars to stay on course for one of the semi-finalist berths with another convincing 93-run win in their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Group A Super50 encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last evening.
It was the Guyanese third consecutive triumph in as many matches, after they succumbed to defeat to the odds-on favourite, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their first game, and kept their winning ways by defeating the defending champions, Volcanoes, who were bowled out for 138 in 36.3 overs.
Lewis (7.3-0-25-4), Permaul (10-0-32-3), Adams (8-1-22-2) and Clinton Pestano (5-0-13-1) were Jaguars wicket-takers who proved too much for their opponents whose chances of advancing to the semi-finals seem to be in jeopardy. The Super50 crown is quietly slipping away from their grasp.
Red Force vs Windies B
The highly touted T&T Red Force batting line-up finally clicked yesterday as the team tallied 318 for nine wickets in its 50 overs against the Windies B team during the teams' fourth round match of the CWI Super50 Tournament at the Queen's Park Oval, Port-of-Spain.
Batting first the Red Force batsmen finally found form with a number of them catching the eye with good batting display. None was better than the returning Jason Mohammed who slapped 83 off 90 deliveries with six fours and four sixes. Opener Lendl Simmons batted well and scored a run-a-ball 75 laced with 13 fours.(Trinidad Guardian)
Final scores were:
Red Force 318/9,Mohammed 83, L Simmons 75, Rhamdin 55, B Charles 3/48;
Windies B 248/10, 248/10, Keegan Simmons 60, A Joseph 51*, Odean Smith 49, S Narine 4(?) wkts