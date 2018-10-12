Regional Super50, Oct 11

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

SPINNERS Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis and Ricardo Adams combined to subdue and mesmerise the Windwards Volcanoes batsmen and became the chief architects of destruction which allowed the Guyana Jaguars to stay on course for one of the semi-finalist berths with another convincing 93-run win in their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Group A Super50 encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last evening.

It was the Guyanese third consecutive triumph in as many matches, after they succumbed to defeat to the odds-on favourite, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their first game, and kept their winning ways by defeating the defending champions, Volcanoes, who were bowled out for 138 in 36.3 overs.

Lewis (7.3-0-25-4), Permaul (10-0-32-3), Adams (8-1-22-2) and Clinton Pestano (5-0-13-1) were Jaguars wicket-takers who proved too much for their opponents whose chances of advancing to the semi-finals seem to be in jeopardy. The Super50 crown is quietly slipping away from their grasp.

Guyana Chronicle

Red Force vs Windies B

The high­ly tout­ed T&T Red Force bat­ting line-up fi­nal­ly clicked yes­ter­day as the team tal­lied 318 for nine wick­ets in its 50 overs against the Windies B team dur­ing the teams' fourth round match of the CWI Su­per50 Tour­na­ment at the Queen's Park Oval, Port-of-Spain.

Bat­ting first the Red Force bats­men fi­nal­ly found form with a num­ber of them catch­ing the eye with good bat­ting dis­play. None was bet­ter than the re­turn­ing Ja­son Mo­hammed who slapped 83 off 90 de­liv­er­ies with six fours and four six­es. Open­er Lendl Sim­mons bat­ted well and scored a run-a-ball 75 laced with 13 fours.(Trinidad Guardian)

Final scores were:

Red Force 318/9,Mohammed 83, L Simmons 75, Rhamdin 55, B Charles 3/48;

Windies B 248/10, 248/10, Keegan Simmons 60, A Joseph 51*, Odean Smith 49, S Narine 4(?) wkts

