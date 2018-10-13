Regional Super 50, Oct 12

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood scored half-centuries as Jamaica Scorpions cruised to an easy seven-wicket win in their Super50 match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the 3 W’s Oval in Barbados on Friday.

Chasing a target of 215, John Campbell top-scored with and featured in two half-century stands that set the platform for the successful Scorpions chase.

He and Chadwick Walton, who scored 18, put on an opening stand of 87 before Walton was caught behind by Devon Thomas off the bowling Damion Jacobs, who proved expensive having figures of 1 for 35 off his four overs.

Blackwood joined Campbell at the crease and together put on 73 for the second wicket when Campbell was dismissed off the bowling of Orlando Peters for well-made 81 that came off just 73 balls included seven fours and four sixes.

Blackwood carried his bat for the remainder the chase remaining unbeaten on 65 that came off just 64 balls and included four fours and two sixes.

He featured in a third-wicket stand of 36 with Andre McCarthy who made 14 before he became Sheldon Cottrell’s only wicket of the match, but by then with Jamaica at 195 for 3, the match was as good as won.

Brandon King (7*) and Blackwood then secured the win with 16.2 overs to spare.

Pride vs USA

Barbados Pride beat USA by three wickets in Round 5 of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Group B match at Kensington Oval.

Scores: USA: 167, Taylor 64, Springer 3/21. Barbados 200/7, Greaves 35, Brooks 3

