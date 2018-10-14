Umesh 10-fer propels India to another 3-day win

Fightbacks have been the feature of Windies Test cricket in recent years and hence it came as no surprise that they had a few rabbits to pull out of their hat in the second Test against India in Hyderabad. Roston Chase and Jason Holder led Windies' revival after they had been reduced to 182 for six, helping the team post a total in excess of 300. The spinners helped the visitors stage a strong comeback after a fiery start from Prithvi Shaw, although Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant tilted the balance in India's favour with their century stand. On Day 3, with the hosts looking at a sizeable lead, it looked like the game would get out of Windies' grasp. But Holder had other ideas, engineering an Indian collapse in collaboration with Shannon Gabriel. But there was only so much the Windies could fight as their familiar woes with the batting resurfaced, one that ensured the Test match would get over on the third day after the initial promise of lasting the distance.

