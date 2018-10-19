Regional Super 50 ; Oct. 18

Pride vs Marooners

Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) Marooners beat Barbados Pride by 125 runs in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Round 7 Group B Day/Night match at Kensington Oval today.

Set 260 to win, Barbados Pride were bowled out for 134 in 35.1 overs.

bcacricket

Hurricanes vs USA

A brilliant century from Rahkeem Cornwall paved the way for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to win a 47-run victory over USA Cricket at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus on Thursday.

Cornwall scored 125 not out from just 93 deliveries as the Hurricanes racked up 248-7 from 49 overs. USA Cricket responded with 131-7 from 36 overs when the rains came. According to the Duckworth/Lewis par score, USA would have had to score 178.

Choosing to bat, The Hurricanes got into early trouble, losing their first two wickets for 18 runs.

However, Devon Thomas (43), stabilized the innings along with skipper Jaison Peters, who scored a painstaking eight from 43 deliveries.

When Peters became the fourth wicket down with the score on 74, Cornwall, who had replaced Thomas, stepped on the accelerator, and though he would lose partners regularly until Orlando Peters (27 from 57 deliveries) held down an end, the big allrounder continued to score quickly to ensure the total on the board was respectable.

Cornwall struck five boundaries and six sixes in the innings that made the Hurricane’s total respectable.

1 comments