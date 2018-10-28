The Stafanie Taylor story is not yet over

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — It has been an amazing journey, one that started in spectacular fashion 10 years ago.

That journey has seen a courageous girl from the historic former Jamaica capital of Spanish Town grow to become one of the most recognisable and respected cricketers in the world.

Now, she will take to the field in 10 days' time to spearhead the Windies women in their defence of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup title.

For Stafanie Taylor it will be a seminal moment — leading the home team on home soil in a global event — probably the biggest event for women in the region's history, with a global audience of 200 million watching on.

She is not shy and certainly not one to back away from a challenge. She has featured on every poster, every billboard, every piece of advertising in the Watch This campaign — the official promotional drive for the T20 World Cup. Taylor, quite literally, is the face of the tournament.

The 27-year-old has encountered obstacles throughout her career, but according to the charismatic Jamaican, those have only served to make the taste of success even sweeter.

Her greatest moment of a glittering career undoubtedly was lifting the coveted trophy as West Indies captain, after her side upset Australia to win the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

