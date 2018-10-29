Phil Simmons calls for overhaul of coaching structure in Caribbean

Mumbai: The defiant performance of the Windies team in the ongoing ODI series against the No 2 side in the world, India, has come as a breath of fresh air for Caribbean cricket after a prolonged period of gloom.

In fact, they were handed a crushing 2-0 defeat in the two-match Test series by India before the 50-over series began. The result wasn't a surprise but the disappointing part was how the team capitulated inside three days in both the Tests without putting up much fight.

Victories against higher-ranked teams have become a rarity for the giants of the sport, who dominated the world of cricket in the 1980s and 90s.

They won a Test against England in England in 2017 and defeated Pakistan in a Test in Sharjah in 2016, but the team hasn't had a sustained period of success.

Their only two Test series wins in last four years have come at home against lesser-fancied Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. They last won an ODI series in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Former Windies head coach and ESPNcricinfo expert Phil Simmons feels the structure of cricket in the Caribbean needs a shake-up to bring back the glory days.

"They are going one step forward and two step backward. They did fairly well in England a year back and a couple of years ago against Pakistan and when we thought things are improving, it totally went downhill," said Simmons in an exclusive chat with Firstpost.

"The whole structure of cricket needs to be dealt with and needs to be put in place to so that you get players to play Test cricket at home and abroad. Because abroad it's not the same as playing at home."

