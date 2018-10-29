Windies have shown a lot of fight in this series. They've found heroes in unexpected times. They've punched above their collective weights. They've even shown the skill required to take on a real heavyweight in its own backyard. But unfortunately, none of the aforementioned held true on Monday (October 29), a day where they found themselves in a hot, boiling mess against a team that appeared to have found its mojo back.

India were desperate for a response. They've had to answer far too many questions for their liking in this series, as a second-string Windies unit has stretched them out of their comfort zone. Today, they couldn't have answered with a better performance. First, they racked up 377 on the board, and then cranked it on in the field to prick Windies' chase before it could even begin properly. The visitors were 77 for 7, and were only saved from their worst-ever defeat by a late hand from captain Jason Holder, eventually conceding a 224-run win.