Tough road ahead in T20 series

FORMER West Indies manager Omar Khan believes the West Indies tough tour in India will continue, but is hopeful they will be more competitive when the three-match T20 series bowls off on Sunday.

Following a 2-0 loss to India in the two-match Test series, West Indies fell 3-1 in the five-match One Day International (ODI) series. India won the opening match by eight wickets, before the second match ended in a tie.

West Indies squared the series 1-1 with a 43-run victory in the third ODI. West Indies did not carry that momentum into the rest of the series, losing by 224 runs in the fourth ODI and by nine wickets in the fifth ODI, yesterday.

The Windies had a couple decent performances with the bat, as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope both scored at least 250 runs. Left-handed Hetmyer scored 259 runs in five matches at an average of 51.80. He scored one century and one half century with a highest score of 106.

Hope ended the series with 250 runs in five matches which included a top knock of 123 not out.

The right-hander cracked one century and one half century at an average of 62.50. Windies captain Jason Holder was the next best batsman at an average of 40.25.

