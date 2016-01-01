Hope, Hetmyer moving on up

ICC Press Pelease:Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the biggest gainers in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings for ODI Batters, which were released on Friday morning following the conclusion of the series between India and the Windies.

Hope scored 250 runs in the series at 62.50 and has been rewarded with a jump of 22 places that has not only put him in 25th position but has also confirmed his status as the highest-ranked Windies batsman.

Hetmyer, who captained the Windies to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title in Bangladesh in 2016, was his side’s leading run-getter with 259 runs at 51.80. This performance reflects in the latest batting table as the left-hander has vaulted 31 places to claim 26th position.

