Taylor among captains thrilled with stand-alone tournament

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor, was one of several captains on Saturday expressing their delight with the Caribbean’s hosting of the historic Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, which bowls off next Friday.

In the past, the tournament has been played alongside the men’s showpiece but for the first time this year, it will be staged in the region as a stand-alone event from November 9-24.

“I enjoy playing at home. The Caribbean is a great place for cricket and this will be an awesome tournament,” Taylor told members of the media at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

“As I said before, the culture, the passion, the history and the people will make this one of the great event in Caribbean sporting history.”

She continued: “I think for any team, winning at home is a big deal. You always want to win with the support of your fans, your families, coming to see you. And I think for us it’s a great deal and to win – to regain the title here and not just that, but the first-ever stand-alone T20, that would be history.

“We definitely would want to create history again. People here in the Caribbean are very passionate about cricket and I do believe that people will come out and support.”

Taylor is ranked among the top players in the world in T20s and One-Day Internationals and is also rated as the best West Indies player of all time, as the leading run-maker in both formats.

0 comments