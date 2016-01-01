2016 memories, home comforts give Windies a reason to dream

by VANEISA BAKSH

"Not many people know that Anisa Mohammed was the first player, male or female, to take more than 100 wickets in T20 internationals."

They say lightning doesn't strike twice. But the West Indies women will be hoping that they can pull off a second win when the ICC Women's World T20 starts in Guyana on Friday.

After being knocked out at the semi-final stage of the previous three World T20s, the team was part of a powerful trifecta in 2016, winning the competition alongside the men, while the Under 19s lifted the World Cup. It was powerful because each victory was like a robust injection into the flagging spirits of West Indies cricket supporters, who have been witnessing the most ignominious of thrashings in virtually all forms and platforms of the game for decades.

It has been so dispiriting, many have completely turned their backs on West Indies cricket. Test matches, for instance, struggle more than most to garner a couple hundred spectators. In the region, the only spark of life comes during the annual Caribbean Premier League - the self-proclaimed biggest party in sport.

The afterglow of the 2018 edition of the CPL may be all that will encourage fans to attend the Women's T20 tournament - the first time being held in the region and as a stand-alone series. It is a big gamble by the ICC. Despite its growing popularity, women's cricket still does not attract full houses in the way even the most tepid of the men's competitions do.

