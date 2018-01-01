A conflict of interest

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Subsequent to the Caribbean Premier League 2018 edition, this ‘All-Star’ team was named; Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Ali Khan, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas and Fawad Ahmed. For the T20I series immediately following CPL18, a squad was named which included all six of the West Indian players named in that squad, along with some of the other top (local) performers from the tournament. It is good to see that the Caribbean Premier League is not a façade, but another avenue by which the young talents within our region can ascend to the international stage.

Triumphing in two of the previous three ICC World Twenty20 tournaments ensures history will rightfully record West Indies as what it really was–the best twenty20 team during that period. Currently, there are several rising stars within the West Indies, but we must remember that along with talent, what helped in moulding the likes of Sammy, Narine, DJ Bravo, Simmons, Pollard, Russell and Gayle into masters of the shortest format, was partaking in elite franchise T20 leagues around the world.

A process that, in time, strained the relationship between Cricket West Indies and its players; as this route meant that international duties, in the other formats, were neglected. How then does CWI approach the elephant in the room? That is, if these young players will—and it is a very realistic possibility that they might—take the same approach? It is not too soon to be concern, nor is this concern over mediocrity if we just imagine what Thomas, Hetmyer, McCoy, Pooran, Paul, Allen and Rutherford can become.

We have all failed to restrain our excitement, allowing our imagination to run wild with what the future might hold for Windies with these bright sparks in our midst. We might even be anticipating Oshane Thomas with a red ball in hand, but also want Windies to continue to dominate the shortest format. However, if CWI fails to strike a balance there will be disappointment either way for Caribbean fans. We can only wallow in naivitey in the hope that the cream of this young crop has ambitions of pursuing all three formats, while accepting not all will have the appetite.

