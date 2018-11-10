Women's World Cup, Day 1

India vs New Zealand

INDIA created history yesterday as the first team to win a match standalone Women’s World T20 when they beat New Zealand by 34 runs.

In the opening game of the ICC Women’s World T20 World Cup at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, India faced New Zealand and compiled a monstrous total of 194 for 5 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading the way with her maiden International T20 century before restricting New Zealand to 160 for 9.

The subcontinent side won the toss and elected to bat, with Taniya Bhatia immediately taking the attack to New Zealand as she carved two fours through the leg-side region.

However, she did not last much longer as she was clean-bowled off the first delivery in the second over; a ripping in-swinger from Lea Tahuhu.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

Pakistan vs Australia

Alyssa Healy (48) and Beth Mooney (48) composed vital hands, while the bowlers made incisions at regular intervals to propel Australia to a comfortable 52-run victory against Pakistan in Guyana in their opening game of Women's World T20 2018. In pursuit of a target of 166, Pakistan could muster just 113 for 8. Australia, the three-time champions, opted to bat and made a good start, with Healy and Mooney stringing together a stand of 72 for the opening wicket in just eight overs. Healy, in particular, was in good nick, evidenced by the fact that she crunched eight boundaries and a six. Meg Lanning, the captain, who has the highest individual score (126) in T20Is, also played her part with a brisk 34-ball 41.

However, with the score reading 144 for 2, Nashra Sandhu, the left-arm spinner, took the scalp of Ashleigh Gardner, Lanning's batting partner, to engineer a collapse. Aliya Riaz backed Sandhu's efforts by picking the prized scalp of Lanning, while Elyse Villani was run out for just seven.

Ellyse Perry, who replaced Villani at the crease, cracked a boundary off the final ball of the innings as Australia ended up with a useful total. For Pakistan, Sandhu and Riaz shared two wickets each.

While chasing down a competitive target, the Pakistan think-tank would have hoped for a solid start, but they didn't get one. At the end of powerplay, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 33 for 3.

West Indies vs Bangladesh

ICC Press Release: Defending champions the Windies were given a bit of a scare by Asian champions Bangladesh in the last match of the night, when they were restricted to just 106 for eight in their 20 overs. Bangladesh became the third team on the day to use four spinners and just one pacer, the other two being their Asian neighbours. Riding on early blows by medium pacer Jahanara Alam (3 for 23), the spinners took four wickets between them to tie down the Windies batters.

The Windies responded by bowling Bangladesh out for the lowest score in World T20s, 46 in 14.4 overs, with seven wickets shared by the fast bowlers. Five of those went to Deandra Dottin, who claimed figures of five for five, the cheapest five wicket haul in T20Is and best figures in ICC Women’s World T20s. Four of Dottin’s victims were bowled, and no Bangladesh batter got into double figures.

Deandra Dottin of the Windies during match 3, Windies Women v Bangladesh Women on November 9, 2018 in Providence, Guyana.

Player of the match Deandra Dottin said: “Well, I rate this one as one of the top performances I've had. Most of the performances I've had in the past were with the bat, but coming through with the ball is very tremendous.

“I think it's fabulous playing in front of the crowd with the showcase that we have put on with the ball and the fielding and stuff. It was great.”

Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam said: “Well, we elected to field (in our) first two matches because of our strength - we believe that our strength is definitely bowling and fielding. If we restrict to others below 120, then we can chase them as our batting unit. So yes, we can, that was our strategy actually.”

Scores in brief:

Windies defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown

Windies: 106-8, 20 overs (Kycia Knight 32, Stafanie Taylor 29; Jahanara Alam 3-23, Rumana Ahmed 2-16)

Bangladesh: 46 all out in 14.4 overs (Fargana Hoque 8; Deandra Dottin 5-5, Shakera Selman 2-12)

Player of the match: Deandra Dottin

0 comments