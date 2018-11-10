A chance for Windies to end exasperating tour on a high

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

There will only be pride to play for when Windies takes on India in the 3rd and final T20I; this after India wrapped up the series in the second T20I on Tuesdays with a comprehensive 71-run victory, to follow up their 5-wicket win in the first game in Kolkata. Having already secured the series, India has announced that Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will all be rested with their tour of Australia in mind.

Windies, however, who no doubt will be aiming to avoid a series whitewash, has not had too many positives to take from the previous two T20Is. Windies’ tough times with the bat has been partially self-inflected by playing without a specialist at the top of the order. They will be hoping that at the third time of asking, the batsmen can produce something of substance. Therefore, there may be a slight chance young Sherfane Rutherford may be handed a cap. Having impressed in the ODIs, another talented young man who may see some action is left-arm seamer Obed McCoy.

There is only one T20I as precedent to the MA Chidambaram Stadium; where India hosted New Zealand, losing by a single run while chasing 167. Here’s to hoping that Windies can finish what has been a rather frustrating tour on a high.

