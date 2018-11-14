Windies team for Bangladesh Series

CWI Press Release: St John’s, ANTIGUA – When the WINDIES Men line up against Bangladesh in the upcoming 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is series, WINDIES will have a winning record since these two teams have been playing each other.



WINDIES lead the Test contest 10 – 2; ODIs 20 -9 but are tied 4 matches a piece in the T20Is battle. The last time the teams met, WINDIES took the Test series 3-0; but lost both the ODIs and T20Is series 1-2 respectively.



The WINDIES will be after more positive results for this encounter.



The WINDIES will also be without Test and ODI Captain, Jason Holder who has a partial thickness tear of the subscapularis tendon in his shoulder and will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation in Barbados. Sitting Vice Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the team in his absence.



FULL SQUAD



Kraigg Brathwaite – Captain, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo

Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel

Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope

Shermon Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell,

Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

