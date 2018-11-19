POTHAS APPOINTED INTERIM HEAD COACH FOR BANGLADESH SERIES

St John’s, ANTIGUA - Nic Pothas has been appointed interim Head Coach of the WINDIES Men's team with immediate effect. He will lead the technical team for the Bangladesh Tour which consists of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is series.

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams thinks “having Nic lead the team at this juncture is important for continuity and we look forward to strong and positive performances from the squad under his leadership”

Nic Pothas said, it is an honour to be asked to be the Head Coach of the West Indies Cricket team for the immediate future. The Bangladesh series will be a tough challenge which we look forward to embracing.”

The first Test bowls off on November 22.

FULL TEST SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite – Captain Sunil Ambris Devendra Bishoo Roston Chase Shane Dowrich Shannon Gabriel Jahmar Hamilton Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope Shermon Lewis Keemo Paul Kieran Powell Raymon Reifer Kemar Roach Jomel Warrican

