Dottin: Bring on Australia

FEARLESS West Indies women's all-rounder Deandra Dottin has sounded a warning to Australia that the defending champions of the ICC World Twenty20 are ready to beat them again. Dottin was quick to remind the Aussies of what happened at Eden Gardens in India in the last World T20 final two years ago. The teams face each other in semifinal action in Antigua on Thursday at 8pm.

Following a perfect four wins from four matches in Group B, the table-toppers West Indies moved one step closer to retaining their crown by setting up this crucial affair against three-time champs Australia who were Group A runners-up

"The pressure is always there but we're not feeling it. We know where we have to improve and we're just revving up," Dottin said to ESPN. "We know Australia are the top-ranked team in the world but we're on home turf and in great form so we're not afraid of them at all. If anything, we're totally ready for what they have to offer," she added.

