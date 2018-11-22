Glory beckons

West Indies Women and Australia face off in tomorrow’s semifinal of the ICC World Twenty20 Tournament with victory the only option for both. It makes for a tantalizing encounter.

West Indies Women have played unbeaten in the tournament, and have been imbued with the spirit and support of thousands of West Indian fans who have flocked to their games in unprecedented numbers in Guyana and St Lucia. More of the same is anticipated when they take to the field tomorrow afternoon in Antigua. Through its sudden flaring up at the back end of the group stage, the Women’s World T20 is now certifiably a blockbuster.

Tomorrow’s semifinal is a straight rematch of the 2016 final. Back then, Australia were the team coming into the final without any losses in the tournament. Tomorrow, West Indies will be that team, but barely. England gave them a scare and questions about their middle order that they’ll be grateful to have had time to think about. While it wasn’t as resounding as Australia’s 48-runs thrashing at the hands of India on Saturday, it was the wake-up call they needed.





