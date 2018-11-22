As a deathly silence descended on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, a bespectacled Alyssa Healy curiously remarked that Australia came into this semifinal fixture as the underdogs. There may have been some truth to it, but their performance on the big day was straight from the Goliath playbook. They put on a masterclass of a demolition job as Windies' reign as World T20 champions ended with a whimper.

The hosts were bowled out for 71, exactly half the runs that Australia managed batting first and exited the tournament in tears, even as the man, whom the stadium is named after, made a concerted effort to console 'his' team.