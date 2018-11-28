Dottin jumps to number two in all-rounder rankings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Veteran West Indies star Deandra Dottin is now the world’s number two-ranked all-rounder in Twenty20 Internationals.

In the latest rankings announced yesterday by the International Cricket Council, the 27-year-old had jumped two spots to second, following her exploits in the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Dottin overtook West Indies teammate Hayley Matthews and Australia’s Ellyse Perry, and is now only 32 points behind her captain Stafanie Taylor, who tops the list with 353 ranking points.

Barbadian Dottin was one of the few consistent performers for the Windies in the T20 World Cup, making 121 runs and finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

Bowling her sharp right-arm seam, she produced career-best figures of five for five in the opening match against Bangladesh in Guyana.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

0 comments