Mehidy 12-for scripts record Bangladesh win

Nearly five months after being beaten 2-0 in a pace-dominated series in the West Indies, Bangladesh served up revenge on a spinning platter to the same opponents with an innings-and-184-run win in the Dhaka Test to complete a 2-0 series win. The victory was their first innings win in Test cricket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz underscored the supremacy of spinners with his match figures of 12 for 117, surpassing his own record for the best bowling figures for Bangladesh.

Mehidy took nine wickets on the third day, the most by a Bangladesh bowler on a single day, and all 40 West Indies wickets fell to the Bangladesh spinners, a first for a bowling side in a two-Test series.

Mehidy completed his second five-for in the game by dismissing Jomel Warrican caught and bowled for a duck, which was West Indies' ninth, before Taijul Islam took the wicket of Shermon Lewis to complete the win, after the No. 11 had added 42 runs for the tenth wicket with Kemar Roach.

Amid innings totals of 111 and 213, Shimron Hetmyer was the only West Indies batsman to stand out, striking nine sixes and a four in his 93 off 92 balls. His tally of sixes was the most by a batsman in Tests against Bangladesh, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's eight sixes in Chittagong in 2014.

ESPNcricinfo has the report and scorecard

