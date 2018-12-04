Johnsons return to Windies team is in his hands

by SEAN DEVERS

"Chairman of selectors Courtney Brown’s team is embarrassing West Indian fans and its time for him to go, while the Foreign Coaches are doing nothing for the team and there are enough great former players who understand the West Indian culture and are good enough be appointed Head Coach by CWI."

At 31, Leon Johnson will know that time is running out on his hopes off adding to the nine Test matches he has played.

The Guyanese left-hander from GCC, the oldest Cricket club in the West Indies, has led Guyana to every First Class title since Barbados won its last one in 2014 and with four consecutive titles to his name he is widely regarded as the best Captain in the Region.

But the former West Indies U-19 Captain will also know that while he is the best candidate for the job as Windies Captain, he must first earn his place in the team with plenty of runs in the 2018/2019 Regional First-Class which bowls off on Thursday.

Kraigg Braithwaite has lost all four of the Test matches since he took over the Captaincy from fellow Bajan Jason Holder who lost 15 off the 27 Tests he has been leading West Indies since 2015.

Braithwaith’s batting Average has dipped to 35.22 and he has not passed 13 in his last his four matches; against India and Bangladesh.

Under the combination of Holder and Braithwaite, Windies have only won seven matches and two series (against Zimbabwe & Bangladesh) in 12 series and four years.

As Johnson gets ready to play his 100th First Class match since making his debut in 2004 against the Leewards at Enmore on Thursday in St Lucia, he will not be only thinking of replacing Braithwaite as Captain but of reproducing the form he showed in the 2016 Regional season.

Johnson lasted played Test cricket in November 2016, scored the most runs (807) from 10 matches with an average of 57.6 with two centuries and five fifties in the 2016 domestic season.

