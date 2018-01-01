Bravo and Braithwaite return to ODI Squad

DHAKA, Bangladesh- The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has named a 15-member squad to play Bangladesh in three (3) One Day Internationals on December 9,11,14 in Bangladesh.



The selection sees the return of Darren Bravo to the ODI squad, along with T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite and Roston Chase. Recent debutants, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Oshane Thomas retain their places following the ODI series against India last month.



Due to the absence of regular Captain Jason Holder, CWI’s Board of Directors has approved Rovman Powell as interim Captain, as the WINDIES seek to reverse the recent 2-1 home series defeat in July 2018.



Chairman of Selectors Courtney Browne said, “With two more ODI Series before the 2019 World Cup, the Bangladesh series allows us to narrow our search for our final 15-member World Cup squad. In the absence of captain Jason Holder, the panel believes the team can still be competitive, especially with the return of Darren Bravo. Darren’s experience will add value to the batting, which in turn will place selection pressure for spots in the squad. The selection panel therefore takes this opportunity to wish the team much success in Bangladesh.”



The full team is as follows:

Rovman Powell (Captain), Marlon Samuels, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo

Shai Hope, Carlos Brathwaite, . Keemo Paul

Kieran Powell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach,

Sunil Ambris, Oshane Thomas

