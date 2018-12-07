Regional 4-Day Tournament, Dec 6

Vishaul Singh struck a fine half century while Clinton Pestano picked up two wickets to put Guyana Jaguars in a comfortable position against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the close of play on the first day of the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Franchise League which commenced yesterday.

Host Windward Islands Volcanoes inserted Guyana Jaguars at the Darren Sammy Stadium and Delorn Johnson provided them with the breakthrough by uprooting the stumps of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (02) before Leon Johnson was run out for eight, leaving the score at 23-2.

Trevon Griffith struck two fours before he was removed by Ray Jordan for 19 while Tevin Imlach was caught and bowled by Shane Shillingford for 8 which included a six as Guyana Jaguars slipped to 56-4.

Vishaul Singh and Christopher Barnwell added 31 for the fifth-wicket, but Johnson ended their brief resistance when he removed Barnwell after the batsman had struck three fours in scoring 18.

Anthony Bramble followed soon after for four; however Singh timed the ball well and reached the boundary six times as he put on 95 for the seven-wicket with Romario Shepherd to steady the innings fairly. Singh eventually fell to Shillingford for 74 after facing 150 balls.

