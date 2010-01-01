Regional 4-Day Tournament, Dec 7

Jaguars vs Volcanoes

The Guyana Jaguars have ended day two’s final session of play on 115-3, enjoying a lead of 152 at stumps. Leon Johnson top-scored with 51, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul was left unbeaten on 29.Clinton Pestano had earlier set the tone for the Jaguars by picking up two wickets in the opening over of the day, to finish with four wickets, while Permaul captured three wickets.The Volcanoes were bowled out for 187 in 59.1 overs, with Delron Johnson and Alick Athanze scoring 34 runs each.After a see-saw opening day at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, the Guyana Jaguars took firm control early in the second day’s play, which commenced with the fiery Pestano continuing where he had left off on day one. In the first over of the day, Pestano removed Taryck Gabriel (07) and Roland Cato in the space of one run, the pink ball zipping through to Jaguars wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble as the fast bowlers continued to prosper.

Pride vs Hurricanes

Bridgetown, Barbados, December 7 - (www.bcacricket.org) - Barbados Pride, starting the day on 12 without loss off ten overs, were 197 for six off 100 overs in reply to a first innings total of 252 all out in 72.2 overs by Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the close of play on the second day of Round 1 in the Cricket West Indies first-class Day/Night match at 3Ws Oval today.



The not out batsmen were Tevyn Walcott on nine and Hayden Walsh Jr, seven.





