Shai Hope hit an unbeaten 146 in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka to level the series for the Windies with a four-wicket win and set up a finale at Sylhet. With a flatter pitch on offer, Windies won the toss and restricted Bangladesh to 255, thanks to some superb death bowling from Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul and Kemar Roach.

51 runs were needed off the last seven overs when Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman combined to deliver an over each costing only three runs. The equation was squeezed down to 32 runs from three overs but Rubel Hossain, bowling the 48th over, conceded a six to Hope and endured Keemo Paul's dropped catch to have the equation down at 22 off two overs. Shai Hope then hit three audaciously stunning boundaries off Mustafizur in the penultimate over of the game to set up the game for Windies, who needed only six off the final over. Windies kept a cool head and got to the target in ones and twos, with two balls to spare.