HURRICANES, JAGUARS TAKE CENTRE STAGE

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – One of the fiercest rivalries in the regional game will be renewed when early front-runners Leeward Islands Hurricanes and four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars grab the spotlight in the second round of the West Indies Championship, starting on Thursday.

The clash between the two first-round winners here at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, just outside the Antigua & Barbuda capital, will be the key contest of a full slate of matches.

For “live” scores the matches, visit the Match Centreon the Cricket West Indies website and click the “DOMESTIC” tab:http://cricketwestindies.org/index.php/match-centre/

Webcasts of matches are available on the Windies YouTube Channel, https://bit.ly/2E2nEbN, and you can subscribe to receive pre-play alerts

Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, the two sides that were out of action in the first round of matches, due to unavailability of a match venue, will kick off their campaign this weekend.

Scorpions will be on the road and feature in a contest against first-round losers Barbados Pride at the Three Ws Oval, and Red Force will host Windward Islands Volcanoes, another side that lost in the first round, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Windies cricket

