Lewis, williams, Cottrell, return to Windies T20 Squad

CWI Press Release" SYLHET, Bangladesh- Cricket West Indies Selection Panel has named a 15-man squad to play Bangladesh in three (3) T20 Internationals on December 17, 20, 22 in Bangladesh.



The selection sees the return of Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell. Absent from this Bangladesh series will be Kieron Pollard and Obed McCoy due to injury. Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas retain their places in the T20 squad from the last series in India. The team will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite, with interim ODI captain Rovman Powell as his deputy.



CWI’s Chairman of Selectors Courtney Browne said, “After Bangladesh won the T20 series in the West Indies, we will be expecting a highly competitive return series in Bangladesh. The squad will be without Kieron Pollard and Obed McCoy, who are both out with injuries. The selection panel welcomes back Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams. Evin Lewis who missed the India series, also makes a return and the panel hopes to see a bigger commitment from him to WINDIES cricket. We take this opportunity to wish Carlos and his team every success in the series.”



FULL SQUAD:

1. Carlos Brathwaite – (Captain)

2. Darren Bravo

3. Shimron Hetmyer

4. Fabian Allen

5. Kesrick Williams

6. Keemo Paul

7. Khary Pierre

8. Evin Lewis

9. Nicholas Pooran

10. Rovman Powell

11. Denesh Ramdin

12. Shai Hope

13. Sherfane Rutherford

14. Sheldon Cottrell

15. Oshane Thomas



BANGLADESH T20 SCHEDULE

1st T20I – December 17 – Sylhet

2nd T20I – December 20 – Mirpur

3rd T20I – December 22 – Mirpur

8 comments