West Indies Cricket In A Tailspin

by TONY BECCA

When I speak to former players about West Indies cricket, without exception, they point their fingers at CWI for the weak state of the game. They go to great lengths to stress that none of its members has had any experience in elite sport nor any understanding of what is required to achieve success at the highest levels of cricket. Some of these players even claim that performance on the cricket field is less important to CWI than some of its business imperatives.

If you listen to most West Indian cricket fans, the man who should be tarred, feathered, and run out of town for the embarrassing state of West Indies cricket is none other than president Dave Cameron.

Cameron, as the leader, must take some of the blame for the present state of West Indies cricket. He should not, and cannot, however, be held totally responsible for its present state.

And regardless of the talk, or excuses, of the captains and the coaches after each defeat, the kind comments from the winning captains after each embarrassing defeat, and the fact that a few senior players were missing, or were not selected, the results tell the story, especially on the recent tours of India and Bangladesh.

Regardless of what has been said and the many excuses, the tour to India was a disaster.

Despite India resting a number of their top players for the contests, and although one or two of the matches were close and exciting, the results were largely disappointing and embarrassing.

The scores were such that it made little difference the type of pitch or whether the West Indies batted first or second.

And the tour of Bangladesh, ranked just a few points below the West Indies at number nine, was no different.

In the two-Test series, for example, the West Indies lost for the first time in Bangladesh. They lost 2-0, and they lost by 64 runs and by an innings and 184 runs.

