Regional 4 Day, Dec 16

Hurricanes vs Jaguars



Jaguars needed just two overs to wrap up the home team’s second innings – claiming the last two wickets for eight runs.



Gudakesh Motie collected both wickets and finished with 3-11 from six overs to follow up the destructive work of fellow left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul on the previous day.



The Hurricanes were left short-handed, as Guyana-born opener Rajendra Chandrika was unable to bat, due to injury.



Set 32 for victory, the Jags lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul for one in the second over, but their captain Leon Johnson hastened the conclusion with three boundaries in 15 not out.



Hurricanes, table leaders before the match, dropped to third place on 22.2 points.

Scores in brief; Hurricanes (182 & 138), Jaguars (289) & 32-1



Volcanoes vs Red Force



Shillingford, who took six in the first innings, grabbed three of the five wickets Red Force lost on the day to end with 6-73 from 35 overs.



Starting the day on 133 for five chasing 270 for victory, Red Force were bundled out in the final half-hour before lunch.



Rookie wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva finished with the top score of 41, but no other batsman reached 20.



Once a budding, sixth-wicket between Da Silva and Tion Webster came to an end, the last five Red Force wickets fell for 47, leaving their captain Imran Khan not out on 15.



The result was a welcomed outcome for Volcanoes, after they lost their opening match against the Jaguars. They are fourth on 21.4 points, ahead of fifth-placed Scorpions on five points and bottom-placed Red Force on 4.4.

Scores in brief; Volcanoes (206 & 288), Red Force (225 & 193)

