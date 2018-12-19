Brathwaite, Hetmyer, Pooran hit jackpot at auction

JAIPUR, India (CMC) — West Indies Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite attracted the highest price for a West Indies player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction here yesterday, as big-hitting left-handers Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran both landed massive contracts for next year's campaign in the lucrative tournament.

The 30-year-old Brathwaite was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for US$709,000 after the two-time champions won a bidding war with Kings XI Punjab.

Both Hetmyer and Pooran, meanwhile, landed contracts worth US$596,000, with the 21-year-old Hetmyer going to Royal Challengers Bangalore and the 23-year-old Pooran heading to Kings XI Punjab.

The trio were among six West Indies players snapped up in yesterday's draft, with all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul, along with fast bowler Oshane Thomas, also finding buyers.

Overall, West Indies players represented six of the 20 overseas players bought in the auction.

read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments