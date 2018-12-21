Preview: BANvWI 3rd T20I

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Windies’ surrender of their one-nil series lead to Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I paves the way for a decider in the third and final T20I on Saturday at the same venue. It was a disappointing bowling performance from the visitors, to say the least; given the fact that Carlos Brathwaite gave up the option to employ scoreboard pressure when he chose to field. Introducing Fabian Allen (with pace off the ball) had an immediate effect on the Bangladeshi run rate but the visitors failed to register this fact—thus missing the plot.

Incidentally, with the pinpointing of the root cause of Windies’ poor bowling display also comes the revelation as to why Oshane Thomas seems the slightest bit dissimilar to the Oshane Thomas from this summer. With the cricketing world falling at his feet as a result of his frightening speed, the Jamaican may have just stepped away from the intelligence which made him more than just another ‘burly fast-bowler’. Along with pace, Thomas also has the ability to be crafty, employing variations quite effectively. However, since making his international debut earlier this year it seems the 21-year-old has been “caught up”, especially in the shortest format, with the excitement surrounding his speed and has alienated what previously aided his success (especially in his second spells) in outwitting even experienced batsmen. Don’t be fooled, his pace is indeed his best attribute, but guile in the shortest format surely increases the value of a bowler; maybe he just needs a “tap” on the shoulder or a “nudge” from someone in the dressing room to remind him of all this.

Can one fault Carlos Brathwaite on the basis of his enthusiasm and passion? Certainly not. These are characteristics we all want to see in our captain; in the field he is not afraid to remind his players that they are not about their own business, he is always advising his bowlers, and he is not afraid to take the ball in an attempt to make something happen. Still, what we need most of all is a performing captain. It has not been happening for Brathwaite at the international level; to be blunt, has it ever really happened for him?

After his unforgettable innings back in 2016 at Eden Gardens in the World T20 final, the Bajan has failed to make an impact so much more often than not. We already have a coaching staff that (from the outside) seems to add nothing to our hopes of improvement, we really cannot afford a ‘do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do’ skipper at this point in time.

As Keemo Paul continues to make strides with bat in hand, there has been impatience shown towards his bowling. However, it wasn’t a hop skip and a jump which took Dwayne Bravo from where he started to where he is now—highly-regarded as a death-bowler in today’s game. If anyone could do the memory of a young DJ Bravo’s death-bowling justice, we might instantly be grateful for Paul. If we remember correctly, he was laughable; most instances in which he came to bowl, you’d just know the runs pipe would instantly begin to flow.

Keemo Paul is a young cricketer, who made his international debut in all three formats this year; he has bowled death-overs for the Amazon Warriors and Windies in both ODIs and T20Is. He has gained the trust of three different captains; including international veteran Shoaib Malik. Therefore, if we are not prepared to lend patience to a talented 20-year-old, who will we have patience with?

Speaking of patience, it seems some are ready to give up on Hetmyer already—as he is experiencing his first dip in form since his arrival on the big stage. The Guyanese had an indifferent tour of New Zealand, a century in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, then became the youngest home batsman to score a century in the West Indies (versus Bangladesh), followed by a century versus India in India. On second thought, is a handful of matches even enough to qualify as a dip in form? Maybe we should take a breath and not take out our bitterness for what West Indies cricket has become on the young ones who have actually showed us enough to gain a bit of our faith.

Fabian Allen came into the West Indies team with the reputation as another big hitting all-rounder, he has been steady with ball in hand but has failed to spark with the bat so far. Young players taking time to find their way in a team is expected, however this only becomes a problem when we have so many under-performers in one XI, as is the case with the current Windies team. Imagine, Hetmyer cannot even be afforded a few games where he is not the match-winner; keeping in mind he only made his debut in December of last year.

This says there is a problem with the seasoned members of the West Indies set up. This, however, does not excuse the fact that hitting across the line to the first delivery from a spinner was not the brightest idea from Allen, or that Thomas needs to return to his former self or the fact that Keemo Paul should aim for consistency.

The West Indies has been making a habit of giving hope only to snatch it away, but we remain steadfast that tomorrow will bring a change; with the possible inclusion of Khary Pierre.

