Evin Lewis moves into Top Five of ICC T20I Rankings

ICC Media Release

Opener Evin Lewis has gained 11 berths to take fourth position after scoring 108 runs in the recent T20 series against Bangaladesh. Other West Indian batsmen to have made upward movement were Shai Hope, up 82 places to 80th, and Nicholas Pooran up 16 places to a career-best 88th.

Captain Carlos Brathwaite (up eight places to 22nd) and Keemo Paul (up 42 places to 30th) have advanced among bowlers.

Meanwhile, there has been no change of positions in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings with the Windies and Bangladesh retaining their seventh and 10th places, respectively.

