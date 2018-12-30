Ex-West Indies player honoured by the Queen

EX-West Indies batsman Alvin Isaac Kallicharran was among several sports personalities, who were awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for his contribution to the sport.

The Guyanese-born batsman would now be entitled to attach the letters “BEM” to his title, signifying that he has been honoured by the queen.

He joins a list of sports personalities Peter Wynne-Thomas Nottingham Club historian, Anthony Clark, for his services to badminton, New Zealand coach Mary Wright for contributions to gymnastics, Sophia Warner for services to disability sports, race walker Chris Maddocks, for his services to athletics, Paralympic athlete Dr Anthony Griffin for services to sport and Stephen Baxter and Northern Ireland’s Crusaders FC manager, Stephen Baxter, for his contribution to football.

Born on March 21, 1949 in Georgetown, Guyana, Kallicharan played cricket from 1972 to 1981 as a left-handed batsman and a right-arm off spinner. Not only did he play for the West Indies team but he also used his elegant watchful batting style in teams including Guyana, Orange Free State, Queensland, Transvaal and Warwickshire.

read more at Trinidad newsday

a more complete cricket biograhpy of Kallichran

