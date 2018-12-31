Thomas set to miss BPL after failed NOC

Rangpur Riders were seemingly dealt a blow ahead of the January 5 start to the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after speedster Oshane Thomas failed to secure his No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

With the Regional 4-Day Championships set to resume on Thursday, January 4, a day prior to the start of the BPL, it was no surprise that the 21-year-old pacer was not given the go-ahead from CWI to play in the franchise league.

Jamaica Scorpions have not gotten the strongest of starts with Guyana and Barbados sitting 1 and 2 respectively, more so with Thomas’ direction heading to Bangladesh could mean the Scorpions are without one of their main weapons heading into the most crucial stage of the tournament.

The Riders picked up the Jamaica fast-man during October’s official BPL draft, where he was set to play alongside Windies and T20 batting legend and fellow countryman Chris Gayle. However, with the NOC not approved and Thomas being named in the Scorpions side, it is likely that the regional batters will have to contest with the right-arm pacer as the CWI would unlikely give permission to play in the BPL.

Guyana Times has the report

